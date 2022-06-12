Albury police seek public assistance to find two wanted people

Albury Police are seeking assistance to locate two people in their 20s wanted for serious offences.
Rhiannon Stanford, 25, has one outstanding warrant, and Michael Nolen, 28, has seven outstanding warrants.
Ms Stanford is well known around Albury-Wodonga.
Mr Nolen is known around the Albury, Berrigan, Shepparton and Golden Square areas.
Police recently released images of the pair and confirmed on Monday both were still wanted.
Anyone with information can call Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
