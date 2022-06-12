The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police seek public assistance to find two wanted people

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated June 12 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhiannon Stanford.

Albury Police are seeking assistance to locate two people in their 20s wanted for serious offences.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.