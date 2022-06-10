SOME passengers aboard the 12.05pm V/Line train from Melbourne to Albury on Friday were forced to stand because the VLocity had only three carriages.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick said; "We apologise to passengers and thank them for their patience after a higher than expected number of passengers travelled."
A probe into damage to the outer edges of VLocity wheels has forced V/Line to run a three car rather than six car set since the new trains returned to service after being pulled last month.
The smaller unit had met demand but extra travellers using the service ahead of the Queen's Birthday weekend caught out V/Line.
Buses are expected to be brought in to supplement the train if a similar situation arises.
