The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fresh hardship for passengers using V/Line service to escape to North East for holiday weekend

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 10 2022 - 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not big enough: A three-car VLocity failed to cater to passengers wanting to travel in comfort heading out of Melbourne on Friday at lunchtime. Picture: MARK JESSER

SOME passengers aboard the 12.05pm V/Line train from Melbourne to Albury on Friday were forced to stand because the VLocity had only three carriages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.