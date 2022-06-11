The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Insurance spikes have put the future of show rides at risk: Showmen's Guild of Australasian President Aaron Pink

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
June 11 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAST RIDE: Zoe Lloyd and Kyle Cooke on the Cha Cha at the Wagga Show in 2017.

A rapid increase in insurance costs for amusement ride operators has begun to take a toll on regional shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.