A rapid increase in insurance costs for amusement ride operators has begun to take a toll on regional shows.
According to the President of the Showmen's Guild of Australasian Aaron Pink, insurance costs have increased by 400 to 800 per cent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This has led to fewer rides in operation and with the dates of multiple shows clashing across the country, those still operating have had no other choice but to spread their ride stock thin.
Mr Pink said that insurance spikes have been the salt in the wound for an industry still recovering from two years of restrictions and cancellations.
"A lot of people weren't aware of how bad the situation was until we got back up and running," he said.
"We were thinking COVID was behind us and went to insure everything and hit the road... that's when we found ourselves in the situation."
"It's very, very uncertain times for the amusement industry, and without insurance, we can't operate anywhere in Australia."
Mr Pink went on to say that the biggest concern facing the amusement industry is the fear of its only public liability supplier pulling out of the market.
However, it is hoped that timely government assistance will mean ride operators will "never" be faced with an insurance crisis such as this again.
"We were trying to get a mutual fund up and running so that we can overcome our insurance woes," he said.
"Hopefully, the government can support us and get us a loan or some money to get our mutual fund up and running."
In the meanwhile, he concluded that now more than ever is it important that communities get out and support their local shows.
"We're still managing, just some shows will look a little bit different than they have in the past," he said.
"But there's still a great variety out there."
President of the Ganmain Show Society Stephen Hatty said that plans for his community's show in August have been unaffected by the current crisis.
"We've been led to believe it'll be a reasonable attendance by the sideshow operators again," he said.
"There are a lot more costs involved with their insurance than they have in the past, so that is a concern, but I'm hopeful they'll come and operate, and hopefully they'll be able to move forward."
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
