All Saturday's scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 9
FOOTBALL
Advertisement
Myrtleford 6.8 (44) lost to Lavington 12.7 (79)
Yarrawaonga 17.11 (113) def Wod. Raiders 7.7 (49)
Wang. Rovers 9.10 (64) lost to Wangaratta 11.12 (78)
Wodonga 5.11 (41) lost to Albury 13.6 (84)
Corowa-Ruth. 14.8 (92) def North Albury 5.8 (38)
NETBALL
Myrtleford 40 lost to Lavington 57
Yarrawonga 60 def Wod. Raiders 37
Wodonga 42 lost to Albury 48
ROUND 9
Barnawartha 14.7 (91) def Tallangatta 8.12 (60)
Beechworth 10.8 (68) lost to Yackandandah 11.14 (80)
Dederang-MB 11.12 (78) def Thurgoona 10.6 (66)
Kiewa-SC 27.17 (179) def Wod. Saints 3.3 (21)
ROUND 9
Tatura 14.7 (91) def Shepparton Utd 6.12 (48)
Benalla 13.12 (90) def Shepp. Swans 10.11 (71)
Advertisement
Mansfield 2.7 (19) lost to Euroa 12.11 (83)
Echuca 14.6 (90) def Mooroopna 8.6 (54)
Shepparton 5.4 (34) lost to Kyabram 5.15 (45)
Rochester 9.4 (58) lost to Seymour 13.11 (89)
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
ROUND 10
Barooga 5.3 (33) lost to Cobram 23.13 (151)
Congupna 14.11 (95) def Numurkah 6.3 (39)
Echuca Utd. 5.6 (36) lost to Moama 9.20 (74)
Finley 8.10 (58) lost to Deni. Rams 10.5 (65)
Mulwala 32.18 (210) def Rumbalara 1.2 (8)
Advertisement
Nathalaia 10.9 (69) def Tongala 7.3 (45)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.