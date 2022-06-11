The Border Mail

Health board needs to join us in fight for new hospital

June 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury Wodonga Health's dire state has been made clear these past few weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.