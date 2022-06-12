The Border Mail
Lavington upsets Myrtleford by 35 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 12 2022 - 2:12am, first published 12:05am
TEAM EFFORT: Lavington's Jake O'Brien was one of his team's best, but he had plenty of mates with an inspirational win. Picture: ASH SMITH

Lavington produced a wet weather-style template in downing a disappointing Myrtleford on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

