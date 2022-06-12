Lavington produced a wet weather-style template in downing a disappointing Myrtleford on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The visitors could have named 15 best players as they maintained their hoodoo over the Saints this year with a 12.7 (79) to 6.8 (44) upset.
The Panthers also scored an upset 13-point win in round one.
"Yeah, I think it was," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider replied when quizzed if it was the club's best win of the opening nine rounds.
Myrtleford's McNamara Reserve holds an almost 'mystique' tradition in the league during winter and while the Alpine area barely reached double figures with a biting wind, the Panthers ended the Saints' four-match unbeaten run at home in style.
"The 22 players stuck to the way we wanted to play," Schneider revealed.
'You've got to adjust to the conditions, straight line footy, you can't be mucking around with it too much on days like this, you have to simplify it.
"You win the one-on-ones, get it forward, you get numbers to the ball and let the outside players do their work, it's not going to be a pretty game of footy, we drilled it into the team that you might not get your normal number of possessions, but you are going to have a moment which might make a big contribution to the team."
Defender Jack Harland was outstanding and one piece of play summed up the team's attitude.
In the final minutes with the game decided a long time earlier, he stood his ground, knowing an opponent was racing up behind him and took the heavy hit.
On a bleak day, although there was only light rain and some weak sunshine at times, the coloured socks to raise awareness for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre caught the eye and the Panthers were tickled pink after just seven minutes when they shot to a three-goal lead, courtesy of a Macca Hallows double, who played his first game for the year.
"We allowed them a jump early, which was going to be hard to fight back in the conditions, just that ability to apply ourselves early cost us in the end," Saints' co-coach Jake Sharp suggested.
The Panthers had a match-winning 32-point lead at quarter-time and while Sharp electrified his team early in the second with two assists for goals to cut the margin to 15 points, an error in defence where the Saints were outnumbered quickly stopped the momentum charge.
The Panthers didn't have a clear best on ground, but Jake O'Brien was the leading goalkicker with three and his last was the best where he almost held a clever one-hand mark and when it spilled, picked it up and snapped over his shoulder.
Ben Ashley-Cooper klcked two majors, Billy Glanvill was terrific again, Brant Dickson restricted Ryley Sharp to a goal, while the inclusion of VFL players Hallows and Marty Brennan added class.
Jake Sharp was superb, while Brody Ricardi was a standout early.
Myrtleford was missing four, including Matt Dussin.
