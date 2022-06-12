Myrtleford will unveil the Ovens and Murray Football League's highest profile recruit on Saturday.
Advertisement
Two and a half months after signing with the Saints, former Western Bulldogs' captain Ryan Griffen will debut at home against Corowa-Rutherglen.
Griffen played 257 games for the Bulldogs and GWS from 2005-2018 and will be one of the league's biggest name players since Brownlow medallist Jason Akermanis (325 games) and Brendan Fevola (204) left North Albury and Yarrawonga respectively in 2016.
The top midfielder, who turns 36 next month, has played only a handful of games since retiring from the AFL.
"Ryan will play next week, he's trained for a good while now with our Melbourne boys, so he's built up a good level of fitness and we're really looking forward to bringing him to the club," co-coach Jake Sharp revealed after Saturday's 35-point upset loss to Lavington.
Griffen's debut had been delayed as his wife was due to give birth.
"He'll bring a buzz, the Melbourne boys couldn't speak more highly of him as a person, he's quality," Sharp offered.
"A bloke's that played more than 250 AFL games, he's got tricks and we're excited to see those in Myrtleford colours."
A bloke's that played more than 250 AFL games, he's got tricks and we're excited to see those.- Jake Sharp
Griffen's inclusion adds the finishing touches to the best round of the season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
'Super Saturday' involves the top six, with the Saints (fourth) facing the Roos (fifth), Yarrawonga (second) hosts leaders Wangaratta, while Albury is away to Wangaratta Rovers (sixth).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.