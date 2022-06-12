The Border Mail
Police seize ice and heroin in two raids at Yarrawonga properties

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 12 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:26am
A man and woman have been charged with ice and heroin trafficking after two homes were raided in Yarrawonga.

