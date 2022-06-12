Police seize ice and heroin in two raids at Yarrawonga properties

A man and woman have been charged with ice and heroin trafficking after two homes were raided in Yarrawonga.
Police searched properties on McLeod and Pinniger streets on Friday night.
A 46-year-old Yarrawonga woman was charged with ice and heroin trafficking, marijuana possession and other offences.
A 44 year old Yarrawonga man was charged with trafficking and possessing heroin.
The pair will face the Cobram Magistrates Court on October 12.
