A festival highlighting the talents of artists has started in Yarrawonga.
The Moira Midwinter Festival started on the town's foreshore on Friday, featuring an exhibition, smoking ceremony and variety of food trucks.
A DJ performance, ceramics workshop, silent disco, band performance and other activities were held at the weekend, and dance and drumming workshops will be held on Monday.
Tracy McCluskey, who ran a ceramic workshop on Saturday, said it was a good event.
"It's promoting local artists," she said.
"This is my first festival and the workshops help people get creative.
"We don't tell them what to do, we just let them go."
Ms McCluskey, who owns business Tin and Mud, said accessing activities like pottery could be challenging in regional and rural areas.
"It can be hard to do in the country," she said.
"People usually have to travel a long way, so bringing it to the towns is nice.
"Lots of people are keen to have a go, even if they haven't done it before.
"We had a wide range of people come through, including a four-year-old girl who had a lot of fun."
Ms McClusky said the organisers had been keen to have a big opening weekend following several quiet years caused by COVID-19.
She said the cold weather may have kept some people at home.
"But it's good that people can have a go at activities that they wouldn't normally do," she said.
A seniors exhibition will open on Tuesday morning followed by a sustainable design workshop in the afternoon.
A meditation workshop will also be held on Wednesday.
The festival will run in Yarrawonga until Wednesday before travelling to Nathalia, Cobram and Numurkah.
Moira Shire mayor Libro Mustica said the festival was positive for the region.
"Each town will have a week of music, DJs, silent discos and food trucks, plus a central outdoor arts and performing space," he said.
"The Moira Midwinter Festival is designed to encourage people to experiment with ideas and interact with art as part of their everyday lives.
"Central to the Festival will be an outdoor gallery and performing space, moving to each of the main towns throughout June and July, and we have asked our local artists to supply artwork focusing on the theme of Our People, Our Environment.
"There will be so much to see and do, it is the perfect winter outing for everyone."
All of the activities are free.
Some require bookings for people to attend.
