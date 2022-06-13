An array of community concerns accusing Indigo Shire Council of inequitable and unnecessary spending will be presented to councillors on Tuesday night.
Eighteen submissions have been put forward by residents in response to the 2022-23 draft budget announced on May 17.
Council's planning and corporate director Greg Pinkerton said each submitter would be allocated five minutes to speak in support of their suggestion.
"The role of councillors in this meeting is to hear the submitters and there is an opportunity to ask clarifying questions as required," he said.
"Council will not be considering the merits of any submissions at this meeting. Council will hear the submitters at this meeting, with formal consideration of all submissions scheduled for the (next) council meeting on June 28, prior to decisions being made on each draft document."
However, Indigo Council confirmed there is no new funding in the 2022-23 budget for cycling infrastructure.
:The amounts allocated in the budget for the various cycling projects, including the Beechworth to Yackandandah Rail Trail, the Indigo Epic Mountain Bike Track and the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail are all carry forwards from previous years' budgets," a council statement read.
"They are all predominately multi-year grant funded projects, with some council contribution.
"Funding for these projects was determined many years ago and council's entire contribution to the Beechworth to Yackandandah Trail, and the Epic Trail is $2.75 million, which has been spread out over a number of budget years.
"By comparison some $25 million has been spent on roads and related infrastructure over the same period."
Beechworth resident Christine Stewart said she would like to see the wishes of residents better reflected.
"Cycle paths and trails are proving to be nothing but a huge expense to the community in more ways than one, including diverting funds away from things that the community desperately needs," she said.
"Over 300 pre-draft survey respondents highlighted the need to improve drainage, construction, maintenance and upgrades of roads and footpaths, yet items from the 'what should we stop doing?' list relating to cycle tourism and associated infrastructure seem to have been ignored."
Ms Stewart questioned "the return on investment" of cycle trails.
Rutherglen resident Herb Ellerbock also put forward his thoughts and would like to see council allocate more of its budget towards maintenance and improvement of its existing infrastructure
"Councillors should be reminded that they represent the whole of the Indigo Shire, and not just their own community," he said.
"They are not there merely to rubber-stamp what council staff put in front of them.
"Council should prioritise spending on drainage, kerb, and gutters, which is not surprising, considering the extraordinary flood events of January 2022."
