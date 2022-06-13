A HISTORIC billiards room in the heart of Yackandandah that was transformed into a lifestyle store has racked up a milestone.
Seventh Pocket marked its fifth anniversary on the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
Founder Lindy Allen-Smith and her husband Andrew bought the former milk bar on High Street and spent 16 months renovating it before reopening in 2017.
The 1857 building was once a billiards room adjacent The Royal Hotel.
"I loved the original history of the building and wanted to pay patronage to it, so after several attempts Seventh Pocket was born," Ms Allen-Smith said.
"Seventh Pocket started from my kitchen table in 2016 with the aim to shine a light on amazing Australian designs.
"I would spend hours and researching brands and labels that our values connected to; I felt there was a lot of the same clothing and products around and I wanted to have something unique.
"We consider ourselves a conscious brand; we take time to know our makers and only support ethical and sustainable brands and labels."
Ms Allen-Smith was proud of their track record with North East businesses impacted by the Summer Bushfire Crisis and the pandemic.
"Bushfires are to be expected in this region as devastating as they are to people and businesses; you can prepare as much as you like, it's still devastating and has a long-term effect on people and the land," she said.
"Even a crystal ball couldn't have predicted the last couple of years, it's been really tough not only for small business but everyone.
"Over the past five years owning a business has taught me to be resilient, think outside the box and keep backing myself even when it got hard but, most importantly, to be grateful to keep my doors open and for local support."
Located at 7 High Street, Seventh Pocket opens seven days a week.
