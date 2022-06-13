A record number of NSW graduate nurses will begin their careers at Murrumbidgee Local Health District by August, more than double last year's intake.
Sixty-five registered nurses started with the health service last month, with another 49 graduates to join within three months.
It brings the total number of new nurses in the district to 168.
Nearly all of the graduates from the latest round of recruitment in May relocated from metropolitan areas such as Western Sydney, Newcastle and Sutherland Shire in the southern region of Sydney.
"It's wonderful that these graduates have chosen to begin their careers in our region," Albury MP Justin Clancy said.
Murrumbidgee director of nursing and midwifery Christine Stephens said previous graduates had found it rewarding to work as part of regional communities at the start of their careers.
"We warmly welcome both local and metropolitan graduates to the district," Ms Stephens said.
"For those relocating to MLHD they bring their families and friends to our wonderful regional communities and we are delighted to showcase what the district has to offer."
In their first year, graduates train in a variety of clinical settings to build on the skills and knowledge learned during their studies.
Graduate nurses will be working at Border hospitals in Corowa, Cootamundra, Culcairn, Holbrook, Lockhart, Tumbarumba, and Wagga.
