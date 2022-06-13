The Border Mail
Biggest cohort of new nurses begin careers at Murrumbidgee Local Health District

By Caroline Tung
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
GREAT NEWS: Albury MP Justin Clancy says it was wonderful to see so many new nurses begin their careers at Murrumbidgee Local Health District. Picture: MARK JESSER

A record number of NSW graduate nurses will begin their careers at Murrumbidgee Local Health District by August, more than double last year's intake.

