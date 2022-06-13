The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Battle between APCO and OTR petrol stations in Wodonga results in big discount compared to other servos

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:15am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Low mark: Petrol prices at APCO in Wodonga have been below $1.70 a litre. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

DRIVERS filling up at two stations in West Wodonga have been paying 30 cents less per litre than petrol buyers in the heart of the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.