DRIVERS filling up at two stations in West Wodonga have been paying 30 cents less per litre than petrol buyers in the heart of the city.
APCO in Moorefield Park Drive was on Monday charging $1.67.5 for its E10, while nearby OTR was retailing its unleaded 91 for $1.69.5.
Yet the equivalent petrol at Ampol at Wodonga's water tower roundabout cost $2.01.9 and the average price in the city was $1.87.
APCO general manager Paul Armstrong said the low price was reflective of his outlet wanting to fight off OTR which opened within sight of his Wodonga station on May 11.
"They've come into town to try and buy customers and we're keeping the price down," Mr Armstrong said.
"OTR are trying to make a mark and get customers but we're not prepared to give our customers up."
Mr Armstrong said since OTR began his outlet had "got busier" and he cited in-store made fresh as a key difference.
"OTR has done this to us at another site in Mildura where they opened and they can try to steal our customers but in the end it's two different businesses," he said.
OTR community relations manager Jennifer Staines told The Border Mail on Monday she could not respond because it was a public holiday.
In North Albury, APCO was selling unleaded for $189.9 a litre on Monday.
Mr Armstrong said that price showed how localised price battles can be in places.
"That reflects that geography (issue) and there's been times where they've been cheaper than what Wodonga is," he said.
Lavington independent fuel station Metro was charging $197.9 for unleaded, which was just shy of the average price across Albury on Monday, according to fuelprice.io.
Thurgoona and Lavington BPs had a low price of $199.9, with the Ampol unleaded in Wodonga Place at $201.9.
Mr Armstrong said with the wholesale fuel mark having risen over the past week, the low prices at his Wodonga station did not reflect that situation.
They also coincided with a long weekend, but Mr Armstrong said in 14 years in Border fuel retailing he had not seen a trend of prices rising alongside public holidays.
He described it as a Melbourne trend and the average unleaded price there was $2.16 on Monday.
As for when the APCO Wodonga price will rise, Mr Armstrong said "it could be tomorrow, it could be next week".
