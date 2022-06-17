Unique Lavington home will impress

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Advertisement
This adorable weatherboard home will appeal to you from the moment you cast your eyes on it, with a welcoming front patio and landscaped garden.
"This isn't a "cookie cutter" home. It has unique qualities from the "wow" ensuite to the beautiful high-vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and meals area to the fabulous entertaining area," selling agent Andrea Lever said.
Upon entry, the light-filled split-levelled living room, with beautiful timber floors, greets you flowing through to the spacious open-plan kitchen and meals area.
The vaulted ceiling is a wow factor and compliments the impressive kitchen.
The kitchen will impress the avid foodie with a large 900mm oven with gas cooktop, a butler's pantry, dishwasher, sweeping benchtops and stacks of storage.
There are four bedrooms, three with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
The main bedroom suite provides access to the alfresco area and hosts a deluxe open ensuite featuring a freestanding bath.
The main bathroom provides full bathroom facilities.
The floorplan has been cleverly designed with the laundry and a functional study nook sharing a zone.
Ducted heating and cooling throughout the home will keep you comfortable all year no matter the season.
"Outdoors is an absolute delight offering a large undercover alfresco area, there is a cubby house for the kids to enjoy and a garden shed provides additional storage," Andrea said.
There is car accommodation for up to four vehicles with the convenience of remote entry which gains access to the secure yard.
Minutes away from walking tracks, Heathwood Park, and the Bungambrawatha Creek, set on a quiet street yet within one kilometre to other places of interest such as the Lavington Public School, supermarkets and cafes.
"The location is terrific, with a beautiful park/creek at the end of the street with no through traffic. It is as cute as a button," Andrea said.
"This property is beautifully presented and very comfortable. It is picture perfect in every way and will appeal to families and investors alike."
With a rental estimate of $550 per week this is a terrific investment opportunity but would also be the perfect place to call home.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.