The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Tallangatta keen to secure top three spot in TDNA premiership race with two big clashes to come

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL STRETCH: Tallangatta star Anna Avery flies for a high ball against Barnawartha's Sharna Thomas in the Hoppers' big win on the wekeend. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Tallangatta has steeled itself for two vital clashes which could cement its place in the top three.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.