Tallangatta has steeled itself for two vital clashes which could cement its place in the top three.
The Hoppers were at their brilliant best with a 79-30 victory away to Barnawartha on Saturday to improve their record to 8-1.
But two major tests are to come, starting with a road trip to Yackandandah on Saturday to take on the fourth-placed Roos.
Tallangatta netball president Geraldine Mason said it was strong performance against the Tigers after some selection dilemmas.
Hannah Dwyer netted for 50 goals for the victors and Liona Edwards chipped in with 29, while Rylee Butters-Hamilton led the way for Barnawartha with 23.
"We were down a couple of players, one with COVID and one injured, so we brought up a couple from B grade," Mason said.
"Renee Page and Molly McCarty, who played in A grade last week as well, both came up and did well.
"Everyone has been playing playing pretty well, which has been good to see and we've got a strong B grade, so there's good backup.
"Like everyone, we've had our issues with COVID and we've tried to spread the load a bit and not steal too many from the grade below to help A grade out."
Third-placed Mitta United has also started the season 8-1 and awaits Tallangatta the following round.
"We haven't played Mitta yet, so that will be interesting," Mason said.
"We've got Mitta at Tallangatta which helps us a bit."
In the weekend's other matches, Yackandandah produced a strong third quarter to get past rivals Beechworth, 51-38, Mitta United got the points away to Chiltern, 53-36, Thurgoona toppled Dederang-Mount Beauty, 51-39, while the undefeated Kiewa-Sandy Creek were big winners against Wodonga Saints, 77-17, with 67 scored by Haylee Penny.
The ladder after round nine is as follows: Kiewa-Sandy Creek 36, Tallangatta 32, Mitta United 32, Yackandandah 24, Thurgoona 24, Chiltern 20, Beechworth 20, Dederang-Mount Beauty 8, Barnawartha 8, Wodonga Saints 6, Rutherglen 6, Wahgunyah 0.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
