The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wagga councillor Richard Foley calls on Australian Local Government Association to unite on Inland Rail concerns

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
June 13 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OVERLOOKED: Wagga councillor Richard Foley is calling for councils across the country to band together and demand the federal government address their Inland Rail concerns. Picture: MADELINE BEGLEY

One of Wagga's councillors is urging local governments across the country to unite and pressure the federal government into addressing concerns surrounding the controversial $14.5 billion Inland Rail project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.