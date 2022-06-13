The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Firearm, stolen property found in police search of Wodonga home

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firearm, stolen property found in police search of Wodonga home

Police have seized a firearm and an imitation gun during a raid at a Wodonga property.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.