Firearm, stolen property found in police search of Wodonga home

Police have seized a firearm and an imitation gun during a raid at a Wodonga property.
Officers searched the home on Falcon Circuit on Sunday.
Three men were arrested at the property over drugs, firearms and stolen property offences.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said police seized items from the home.
"A search warrant was executed in Wodonga on Sunday," he said.
"As a result of the warrant, three males were arrested and processed in relation to drug offences and stolen property, including a trailer and some number plates from some recent burglaries.
"An imitation firearm was located, and a real firearm."
Senior Sergeant Martin said the police officers also seized drugs.
"Inquiries are pending in relation to the firearm," he said.
"I'd really like to thank the public for providing us with information.
"Information allows us to get these results.
"We really can't thank people enough.
"I'd encourage people to continue to provide information to Crime Stoppers and police."
Two of the men, who live in the local area, have been charged with various offences and bailed.
They will appear in court at a later date.
Senior Sergeant Martin said no further arrests were expected.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
