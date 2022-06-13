What started as a fairytale romance on the Caribbean has blossomed into a dream come true for former Brazillian national Sandra Capos who became an Australian citizen on Monday.
Ms Campos, who met her Warrnambool-born husband Daniel on a cruise 10 years ago, was one of six who swore their allegiance to their new country at a ceremony at Beechworth.
The Rutherglen woman, who became a mum for the second time five days ago with Samuel, was rushed to the citizenship ceremony in Beechworth from Wangaratta hospital where she was recovering from the birth.
Indigo Shire Mayor Bernard Gaffney and Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie presided over the ceremony to welcome Ms Campos, David Rose, Daniele Vicario, Teresa Frank, Miles Satterley, Lindsay Jenkinson to Australia.
Ms McKenzie said to the new Aussies: "Citizenship provides a sense of belonging to place that you have decided to make your home.
"For those of us born here we don't give that much thought, it's always been a part of our identity. What makes citzenship ceremonies so special is that you've had to make a conscious choice to build your future."
After the ceremony attended by friends and families of the new citizens, Mr Gaffney said it was "always a tremendous day to welcome new Australians".
Daniel Carpenter, who works as an archeologist, said he and Ms Campos previously lived in Melbourne.
"We applied for citizenship in 2016," he said.
"We met in the Caribbean then went to Brazil - I've been to Brazil three times.
"We moved to Rutherglen a couple of months ago and are loving living out there.
"I'm working around the region, but mostly in Albury."
Ms Campos said it was a huge thrill to finally be an Australian.
"I was born in Sao Paulo, but live in Rutherglen now and have never been happier," she said.
"We got married in 2018 in Queensland on Magnetic Island - it's a beautiful part of Australia.
"We're so happy, and very humble to receive this honour. Australia has been really good to me and to us and I love it here."
