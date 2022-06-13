A PLAN to carve farmland into 198 lots as part of an $11 million Thurgoona development is set to be debated on Tuesday night by Albury Council.
Staff have recommended councillors approve the estate, which is being proposed by Peter Bowen Homes and is at the northern end of Kerr Road.
Advertisement
In a report to Tuesday night's council meeting, city planners state the project "will provide a significant injection of additional residential land which is in demand throughout the region".
However, the timing for when work on the estate, to be known as The Oaks, begins has been tied to the development of the Thurgoona Link Road.
The developers do not want to commence works until there has been an extension of Kerr Road as part of the link route across the north of Thurgoona to Davey Road at the Hume Highway.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That project is subject to federal government approval, with the council hoping it will get the nod by the end of this year.
Under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act the plight of the Sloane's froglet, which is categorised as endangered as part of that legislation, has to be considered.
Peter Bowen Homes will also be required to meet specific stormwater wetland design guidelines to cater to the froglet.
Councillors are being advised to approve the development on Tuesday night but the consent will not be valid until two factors are realised.
The Oaks estate is planned to be developed over six stages.
The first would involve 35 lots, a 3821 square metre reserve and 23,867 square metre drainage and Sloane's froglet basin reserve.
The next three each consist of 34, 42 and 35 lots with the fifth having 27 lots and a 6071 square metre drainage and froglet basin reserve.
The last stage has 25 lots and a 3818 square metre open space.
Lot sizes will range from 1424 to 2993 square metres, with more than 10 streets to cross the estate.
There are 17 trees earmarked for removal, with ten native, three exotic and four hollow-bearing.
Advertisement
The land's farming past is reflected in the significant vegetation clearance which has occurred.
It has been used for grazing and cropping.
A development application for The Oaks was first lodged in May 2020 and was subject to feedback in autumn last year before the latest plans were filed with the council in March.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.