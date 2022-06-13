The Border Mail
Albury Council to consider plan that would see traditional farmland be covered in housing over six stages

By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 13 2022 - 10:30am, first published 6:00am
What's planned: An artist's image of how a new estate at the northern end of Kerr Road, Thurgoona, will appear with an access road to the yet to be approved Thurgoona Link.

A PLAN to carve farmland into 198 lots as part of an $11 million Thurgoona development is set to be debated on Tuesday night by Albury Council.

