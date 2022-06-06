Four dedicated Border bowls stalwarts have been recognised for their service to the sport.
Jeff Brundell, Lloyd Ronan, Michael Hodgess and Norm Honey were this month inducted as life members of the Albury and District Bowling Association.
Multiple district champion and grade four Bowler of the Year, Brundell served as district president from 2014 through to 2021.
Prior to his time in the top job, Brundell was vice-president and a director on the board.
Ronan has given more than 25 years of dedicated service to the district.
The long-time board and match committee member has played a vital role as manager of numerous Bing Wallder Shield and President's Cup sides throughout the years.
Hodgess has made a huge impact on the district as a player, umpire and coach.
He has served for 38 years and an umpire and 32 as a coach and remains the district's chairman in both disciplines.
Hodgess has been crowned Bowler of the Year in grades four and seven during his career, which boasts many district titles.
Already a Hall of Fame inductee, Honey has added life membership to his decorated list of achievements.
The district secretary and treasurer since 2014, Honey has won Bowler of the Year in grades one, two and three and captured a host of district and zone victories.
The quartet of inductees join Jack Beck (dec), Jack Odewahn OAM (dec), Bill Trethowan OAM (dec) and Mark Mulcahy as life members of the association.
