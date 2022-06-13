Teen says she has changed after car theft, chase, police assaults

A teenager who stole cars and led police on a chase has told a court she had been hanging around with the wrong people and is now doing a lot better.
The girl was involved in a string of recent incidents, including kicking a Wodonga police officer twice in his groin after being caught with a stolen phone on March 3.
A court heard the girl was at a residential care site 11 days later when she took keys from a cupboard and stole a worker's staff vehicle.
The Toyota Camry was spotted by police speeding on Victoria Cross Parade at 90km/h, and the teenager later admitted she had "floored it".
Police called off the chase, which occurred in a 60km/h zone.
Another car was stolen two days later and a property had a window damaged before being ransacked.
The girl was involved in a string of other incidents, including spitting at police, theft and property damage.
The court heard the girl had since started going to a gym, had undertaken a safe driving course and had put in multiple job applications.
"She's really trying to make a go of it," lawyer Glenys Jardine said.
Magistrate Peter Mithen told the young offender she had a lot of talents she could use.
"These offences though, they're always going to drag you back if you keep committing them," he said.
"There are a lot of people in your corner."
The girl told Mr Mithen she had been doing well since her last court appearance.
"I'm not going to lie, I've been amazing," she said.
Mr Mithen placed her on a three-month diversion.
