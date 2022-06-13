'Did Al win?': Endresz family's high followed by the lowest of lows

It was the moment Allan Endresz had waited 833 days for.
The moment Alligator Blood burst away from his rivals to win the $1.5-million Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm on Saturday and snap his winless drought.
Advertisement
Less than 24 hours later, Mr Endresz was confronted with the moment he was most dreading with the passing of his wife, Joy, who lost her two-and-a-half year battle with bowel cancer on Sunday afternoon. She was 60.
Mr Endresz revealed he watched Alligator Blood's amazing victory on his phone as he lay in bed next to his wife of 36 years.
"Joy was unconscious when 'Al' won the race," he said. "But she woke up Sunday morning and one of the first things she asked was 'Did 'Al' win?' She also said she was ready to go and passed away not long afterwards.
"In 2016 we bought 'Al' and named him Alligator Blood because the name resonates and means to never give up. But the one who never gave up and took it to another level was Joy.
"It was just amazing to see the big fella back to his best on Saturday and watch him win while laying next to Joy.
"The kids were watching the race in the lounge room and there was an almighty roar when he won. It's fair to say the weekend was the biggest rollercoaster you could ever imagine."
Mr Endresz said it was a major shock when Joy was first diagnosed with cancer.
She woke up Sunday morning and one of the first thing's she asked was 'Did 'Al' win?' She also said she was ready to go ...- Allan Endresz on the passing of his wife Joy
"Joy was a bit of a fitness fanatic and was meticulous with health and her diet," he said.
"If anybody should have been hit by the cancer bus, it should have been me...
"I was talking to the kids yesterday and was trying to put things into perspective. There is an old saying that behind every great man is a great woman.
"I'm not suggesting for a minute that I'm great but I think that saying is underrated. I think the saying should be that in front of every great man is an even greater woman."
Mr Endresz and Joy have three children, Natalie, Jennifer and Matthew. They also have three grandchildren Hunter, Paige and Winston.
The pair first met in August 1983.
Advertisement
"I've been married for 36 years but we've known each other for 39 years," he said.
"I'll be the first to admit that we have had our ups and downs. There's been more times that Joy wanted to leave me than that I wanted to leave Joy. But somehow we kept ending up in the same car.
"Our eldest Natalie has been an absolute rock for Joy during her cancer battle. One of Joy's dying wishes was to remain home during her fight and Natalie organised the palliative care she needed to stay at home and be surrounded by her family."
Mr Endresz fondly recalled Mother's Day this year when the family spoiled Joy with catering from one of her favourite local restaurants - Miss Amelie.
"Joy was bedridden in May and couldn't leave the house," he said. "Miss Amelie was Joy's favourite restaurant so the kids organised for the entire team to come over to the house to cater for a special luncheon for Joy.
"She got out of bed and gave a speech and it was so inspiring and a moment the family will cherish forever."
Advertisement
Joy shared her husband's passion for horses and was a regular on the local equestrian scene and owned several horses on the family's property in Splitters Creek.
"Joy has been a horse woman from way back who was born and bred on a farm in Berrigan," he said.
"She got right into her equestrian riding and I think that was Joy's outlet from all the court sagas that I've had over the past few decades.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
"Our eldest daughter Natalie has that same passion for equestrian and Joy was relieved to know that her horses will be left in good hands."
Mr Endresz has also shown tremendous patience with Alligator Blood who has been out of the winners circle since February 2020 when he claimed the Group 1 Australian Guineas.
The horse has since had to recover from a bout of 'kissing spine' and his owner being banned from racing in NSW because of his bankruptcy charges.
"What a star 'Al' is," he said.
Advertisement
"It was such a special moment for the family to see 'Al' win again and carry the weight of Joy's illness and the weight of every doubter on the planet.
"We won a lot of money on the weekend but I would give every cent back if I could bring Joy back."
A movie in the future on Alligator Blood and his colorful owner has the potential to be a blockbuster given the rollercoaster ride both have been on.
"Joy and I watched Dream Horse as the movies last year and were both in tears at how the horse came back from the brink, similar to 'Al'," he said.
"If there was ever a movie about Alligator Blood, I would love to see who got the part of playing me."
Advertisement
"I get annoyed because Tycoonist is still running around and it's still part-owned by Damion Flower who is sitting in jail for cocaine trafficking. Yet Racing NSW won't make a call on that horse's ownership," he said.
"Bankruptcy seems to have this dark undertone to it for some reason - 30,000 people a year go bankrupt and it's not by choice."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.