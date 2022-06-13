Police continue to investigate gunpoint motorbike theft in Wodonga

Police continue to investigate a motorbike theft involving a firearm in Wodonga last week.
The victim said a red car with four men inside struck his white and black bike near the corner of Wilson Street and Beechworth Road about 10.10pm on Monday.
The bike was stolen at gunpoint.
"We're keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or motorbike in question in the area on Monday night last week," Sergeant Mick Drew said.
"We urge people with information which may assist to contact Crime Stoppers."
