Flag contender Chiltern is on the brink of landing a stunning coup by signing former Murray Bushranger Tom Bracher.
Bracher joined Richmond in the VFL over the off season from Wodonga Raiders.
However, he lodged a clearance recently to join the Swans in a major boost to the club's hopes of winning their maiden flag in the Tallangatta league.
The Border Mail believes Bracher is keen to be reunited with his brother, Nick, who plays for the Swans.
Coach Luke Brookes couldn't be contacted for comment yesterday.
Bracher made his VFL debut for the Tigers earlier this year but has found it tough to be a senior regular.
The talented teenager has spent most of the season playing for Glenroy in the Essendon and District Football League.
Bracher plays alongside former Lavington trio Lachie O'Connor, Macca Hallows and Logan Berryman at Glenroy.
If, as expected, Bracher is cleared to the Swans their flag credentials will sky-rocket.
Bracher proved to be a ball magnet for the Bushrangers last season after switching to a back flank after Paddy Parnell was drafted mid-season by Adelaide.
His late season form put him on the recruiting radar of VFL clubs.
He recently racked up 50 plus possessions in a standout performance for Glenroy.
Bracher is an elite kick on both sides of his body who rarely misses a target.
He is expected to thrive on the wide expanses of the Chiltern oval.
Bracher was spotted at Chiltern during Saturday's match against Mitta United wearing a Swans jacket.
