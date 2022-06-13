North Albury has finally flicked the switch on their new lights.
After years of lobbying to get an upgrade on their substandard lighting, the Hoppers officially unveiled their new lighting before training last Thursday night.
Former premiership player Bob Parks had the honour of turning on the lights officially for the first time.
Club president Tony Burns said the $335,000 lighting upgrade was well overdue with the previous lights being erected in the late 1970s.
"It's no secret the lighting was in desperate need of an upgrade and have been fairly ordinary for a long time now," Burns said.
"It was amazing watching the boys at training the other night and they were running around and didn't want to stop training.
"Even when the light towers first went up, there were a lot of people with smiles on their faces."
The lights were funded by grants from NSW AFL, NSW government and Albury City Council.
