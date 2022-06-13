The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's Daniel Turner suffers concussion in AFL debut for Melbourne against Collingwood at MCG

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH DAY: Daniel Turner was subbed out with concussion in his AFL debut for Melbourne. Picture: MELBOURNE FC

Albury product Daniel Turner's first taste of AFL football with Melbourne was short lived.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.