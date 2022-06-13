Albury product Daniel Turner's first taste of AFL football with Melbourne was short lived.
The St Patrick's junior was subbed out of the Demon's Queen's Birthday loss to Collingwood at the MCG on Monday with concussion.
Turner was left dazed after a heavy head clash with Collingwood forward Jamie Elliott in the third quarter and was taken from the ground where he failed a concussion test.
The 19-year-old will enter the AFL's concussion protocols and is ineligible to play at any level for at least 12 days.
Turner looked at home in Melbourne's defence after he was called into the Demons' side following a club-enforced suspension for Steven May.
He finished the game with five disposals at 100 per cent efficiency, two marks and a clearance.
Collingwood kicked six goals to one in the final term to storm to a 12.10 (82) to 8.8 (56) victory in front of a crowd of 76,059.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
