Nature is nearby if you take a moment to pause and take it in | Living Lightly

While I would much prefer being out there in the garden with the animals, at least I have them close by and can "spy" on them without scaring them. One day, I saw a male Superb Fairy-wren pick a red petal from the plant and take it over to three females. While we shouldn't really anthropomorphize animals, I can't see any other meaning except he was trying to win their hearts. I've noticed how agile the Eastern Spinebills are at getting nectar and they remind me of hummingbirds I have seen overseas. Two other honeyeaters vie for the nectar- New Hollands and Yellow Tufted's. I am surprised at how many Blue-banded Bees visit one shrub, and how quickly insects come out after rain.