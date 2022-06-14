Staff shortages in hospitality and across various industries are forcing businesses to close their doors temporarily with short notice for customers, Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin says.
Mr Jenkin said he encouraged the community to be patient and to understand the pressure faced by small business owners and their team members.
"It's really a combination of a perfect storm of events coming together at once making it very hard to fill rosters," he said.
"People who used to work in hospitality were leaving the industry during the pandemic.
"On top of that, we don't have the overseas workers, whether they'd be backpackers, or very few people on a skilled migrant visa."
Platinum Brew Wodonga, a popular cafe on Beechworth Road, was one business disrupted as a result of staff shortages.
The cafe announced through its Facebook page on Monday it was forced to shut its doors for two consecutive days due to low staff numbers.
"We will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to insufficient staff numbers to open and provide you with the service we expect to deliver and you expect to receive," the post said, while thanking customers for their ongoing support.
Owner Sharon Paroz was unavailable for comment, but indicated they would reopen tomorrow at 8am provided there were enough staff.
Mr Jenkin said prior to COVID-19, there were pockets of job shortages in some industries such as transport, hospitality, retail and clerical work.
While the unemployment rate is low, he said underemployment remained a big issue.
"People are working multiple casual jobs, which they make up to a full-time position," he said.
"There just doesn't seem to be the number of people around to fill the demand that we have for jobs in what has been a rapidly growing country."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
