A man caught with more than 17 grams of ice, scales and deal bags in a car has relapsed into a drug addiction, a court has heard.
Bethanga man Brendan Jay Thomas has been in custody since mid-May after being caught with the drugs on a dead-end road.
Police had spotted the vehicle on a back road in Yackandandah on May 15.
Others in the car had various items including drugs, and Thomas took ownership of a bag containing 17 grams of methamphetamine, a bag with .4 grams of ice, two scales, a large quantity of deal bags and two glass pipes.
He was taken back to the Wodonga Police Station and questioned.
Thomas admitted to using drugs but not selling, and said he was using up to two grams of ice a day.
Magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday noted in the Wodonga Magistrates Court Thomas had been jailed for four years in 2012, but had been offence-free until 2020 or last year.
The court heard he had had addiction issues since he was a teenager and had relapsed.
The Wodonga court on Tuesday heard Thomas had other recent matters in NSW.
His lawyer Ryan Robertson asked he be released with time served, but Mr Watkins said he also needed the support of a corrections order.
Thomas was released on bail and will be sentenced on June 28 after being assessed for the corrections order .
