The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bethanga man caught with 17g of ice in car at Yackandandah

By Wodonga Court
June 14 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Jay Thomas.

A man caught with more than 17 grams of ice, scales and deal bags in a car has relapsed into a drug addiction, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.