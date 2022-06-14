Murray United have been boosted by the arrival of five new players in the mid-season trade period.
Campbell Hilton and Jumanne Sumaili have joined the club from Wodonga Diamonds, with Hilton already among the goals after finding the net for Murray's under-18s in their 9-3 win over Brimbank Stallions.
Busy midfielder Riley Thompson has arrived from Oakleigh Cannons and Melbourne-based Taylin Fell is another recruit from AWFA, having played senior football at Melrose this season.
Meanwhile, there's a return to United for Kobe Burgess, who played much of his junior football with the club.
Murray's under-16s are off the bottom of NPL2 thanks to a 2-0 win over Manningham United Blues.
They started strongly but were unable to capitalise until Tyler Waslander struck early in the second half.
Kylan Piltz doubled United's lead soon after and goalkeeper Ethan Haberfield saved a late penalty to cap a memorable day for the visitors.
"We've been so close to a win, narrowly missing out each week but all the team's hard work is finally paying off," delighted Murray coach Eddie Waslander said.
"I'm very proud of the group and with more consistent performances we should see more results go our way."
In the under-14s, there was a standout performance by Oli Colombera as Murray held Whittlesea Ranges to a 0-0 draw on the road.
Murray's under-18s picked up three points without kicking a ball after Bendigo City forfeited their scheduled clash at La Trobe University.
