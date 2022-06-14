The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two boys remain in custody after South Albury home invasion, girl bailed

By Local News
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two boys remain in custody after South Albury home invasion, girl bailed

Two boys remain in custody and a girl has been bailed after a woman was confronted in her home and her car stolen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.