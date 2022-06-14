Two boys remain in custody after South Albury home invasion, girl bailed

Two boys remain in custody and a girl has been bailed after a woman was confronted in her home and her car stolen.
The trio faced Albury court after the incident on Monday last week and a Geelong car crash a day later.
A boy, 17, pleaded guilty to three charges including aggravated break-and-enter in company, car theft and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A boy, 16, made a failed bail bid on the same charges and the girl was bailed.
The girl and younger boy will face court in Singleton and Albury on Tuesday next week, and the oldest boy will be sentenced in Albury on August 1.
