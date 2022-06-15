Reigning national bareback bronc title holder Jarrod McKane is looking forward to the adrenaline rush of returning to the circuit at the Wodonga Indoor Rodeo tomorrow.
The two-day event hosted by Australian Professional Rodeo Association, will be another run on the circuit for the 22-year-old, who was crowned APRA's rookie cowboy of the year and rookie bareback rider of the year.
A Wodonga born-and-bred cowboy, he has been participating in rodeo competitions during most weekends since he was 14-years-old.
"I met a fella at a bull ride in Wangaratta, and he invited me to get on some steers, and it went from there," he said. "I've been competing now for seven years, coming up in the juniors, and now riding in the open bareback."
McKane has taken part in smaller Border competitions at Chiltern, Beechworth, Myrtleford, Albury, Tumbarumba, Finley and Deniliquin.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail.
