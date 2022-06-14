The Border Mail
Young Corowa woman found out she was pregnant on entering prison as remanded prisoner

By Albury Court
June 14 2022 - 5:30pm
Jaide Clancy

Routine medical testing of a young Corowa woman on entering prison revealed a pregnancy that on Tuesday afternoon allowed her release.

