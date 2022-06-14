Routine medical testing of a young Corowa woman on entering prison revealed a pregnancy that on Tuesday afternoon allowed her release.
Jaide Clancy had a "lengthy" and "atrocious" criminal record, magistrate Tony Murray said.
But being 12 weeks' pregnant tipped the balance during a bail application in Albury Local Court.
Mr Murray noted how many female prisoners successfully negotiated their pregnancies and childbirth.
But defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen pointed out that because Clancy once had escaped custody, she would always be classified a maximum security prisoner.
That meant Clancy, who was still "so young" at 23, could never avail herself of "mums and bubs" programs in jail, she said.
Clancy is facing a litany of charges including using an offensive weapon - namely a car - to prevent detention, police pursuit, dangerous driving, dealing with the proceeds of crime, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension and damage property by fire.
These relate to claims that Clancy, who the court heard had suffered from periods of homelessness, had fled police in a stolen car, which she allegedly torched - destroying the vehicle - at Springdale Heights.
The car was also allegedly involved in ramming a Victoria Police Highway Patrol car in Wodonga, though there was no knowledge of any charges against Clancy in relation to that incident.
Before Tuesday's bail application could proceed, Ms Simonsen had to establish that there had been a change in Clancy's circumstances that meant her detention could no longer be justified.
Ms Simonsen said while Clancy had never cared about anybody but herself in the past, hence her constant offending, she was now resolute in wanting to do the best by her unborn child.
Mr Murray told Clancy he would grant bail with the strictest conditions possible, including a 24-hour curfew at the Corowa home of her mother - who agreed to forfeit $5000 bail without security should she fail to appear in court on her next mention date of June 28.
"Last chance ma'am, that's it," he said.
Clancy will remain in custody until the NSW State Parole Authority completes a hearing late at the end of the month over the revocation of Clancy's intensive corrections order, which resulted from her recent alleged fresh offending
