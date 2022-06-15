Kirby McDonald hadn't played netball for over five years and had originally planned to see out another season off the court.
But just days before the Hume League competition was set to commence, the talented midcourter found herself lured into the Spiders' web.
"I committed about five days before the season started," McDonald said.
"I filled in for them for a practice match on the Thursday night, said yes on the Monday, trained Tuesday and Thursday and then round one was that Saturday.
"Playing the first practice match to help them out, I suppose that was the deciding factor.
"The girls were all super lovely."
Despite not taking part in any pre-season training, McDonald has consistently been among the best performers for Howlong so far this season.
"Fitness-wise I've been ok surprisingly," she said.
Originally from Corowa, McDonald, nee Logie, began her career in the Ovens and Murray League with the Roos before moving on to play for North Albury and Wodonga Raiders, becoming a premiership player with the Hoppers.
With her husband Matt and brother Tyson having both played for the Spiders, the mum of four-year-old twins Ruby and Mia found herself enjoying game days at Howlong.
"I had said no to Howlong and a few other clubs over the preseason because I didn't think I was playing," she said.
"I hadn't played for a bit over five years and just assumed that I wasn't playing again.
"But when Matt said he wasn't playing footy, I thought maybe it will work now.
"Our team has similar interests, we're similar ages and there's a couple of players with kids, so that's nice as well."
It marks the 32-year-old's first time in the Hume League competition.
"There's a good level of competitiveness and physicality," she said.
"I hadn't played with any of the girls before, but I was familiar with faces having Matt playing at the club."
Howlong currently sits fifth on the A-grade competition ladder following six wins and three losses this season.
After upsetting last year's minor premiers Osborne in round four, McDonald admitted it's anyone's game.
"I don't know many of the players or teams, so coming in I didn't really know who was a strong team and who were the players to watch out for," she said.
"Every week just with Covid and flu season, you don't really know who you're coming up against.
"It could really come down to whoever is on on the day.
"It's good to know that each week you have to be going in on your game and performing consistently."
McDonald admitted she's been welcomed with open arms by the Spiders and is enjoying the club's atmosphere.
"Everyone helps out and pitches in," she said.
Howlong takes on Henty for a round 10 home clash this weekend.
Coming off the back of the bye round, other Hume League match-ups this Saturday will see Osborne host Culcairn, Lockhart meet CDHBU, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla face Brock-Burrum Saints, Jindera go head-to-head with Billabong Crows and Holbrook collide with Murray Magpies.
The Tigers, Bulldogs, Crows, Demons, Spiders and Lions currently make up the A-grade competition's top six, with percentage separating the top two sides.
