The countdown to the Tallangatta league finals series has begun with last weekend marking the half-way point of the season. Both Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern have lived up to the pre-season hype of being genuine flag contenders to occupy the top-two spots on the ladder and look destined to battle the remainder of the season for the minor premiership. But the remaining three spots in the top-five are up for grabs with five sides still in finals contention. It sets the scene for an intriguing climax to the home and away season with no doubt plenty of twists and turns still to come. BRENT GODDE takes a look at the sides still remaining in the finals hunt.
LADDER: First (8-1)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Swans have reeled off eight consecutive wins after losing their opening round clash to Barnawartha to confirm they are a genuine flag contender. The ladder leaders also scored a narrow win over league powerhouse Kiewa-Sandy Creek in round four to inject a healthy dose of self-belief. The Swans don't appear to have any glaring weaknesses with the best defence in the competition led by Michael McWilliams alongside Jayden Vandermeer. They also boast a potent attack with Ethan Boxall in terrific touch and on target to reach the magical 100-goal milestone after already slotting 51 goals. High-profile recruit Scott Meyer has also been influential in the ruck and would be among the leading fancies for the Barton medal. The Swans are set to be buoyed by the inclusion of Tom Bracher and Danyl Woods in the coming weeks. Swan forwards Mark Doolan and Boxall haven't been able to wipe the smile off their dials since learning of Bracher's arrival with the former Murray Bushranger an elite kick. Woods is a classy finisher who has the uncanny ability to kick multiple goals from minimal touches.
THE FINAL WORD: The mid-season signing of Tom Bracher is like winning the recruiting lotto. Bracher should prove a class above and could be the missing piece in the Swans' premiership jigsaw puzzle.
PREDICTION: Premier
LADDER: Second (8-1)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The biggest query on the Hawks over the off-season was whether coach Jack Neil could fill the big shoes left by the departure of premiership mentor Adam Mudra. To his credit, Neil has made it a seamless transition with the league heavyweight sitting second with an 8-1 record. Their only loss was by less than a kick against Chiltern away from home. The Hawks' flag credentials could hinge on whether high-profile recruit Connor Newnham can make it back from a knee injury and be fit and firing during the finals series. While they boast plenty of attacking options with Nick Beattie, Jack Di Mizio, Ryan Wallace and Jason Bartel all capable of kicking multiple goals, the Hawks are a three to four goal better side with Newnham who provides a strong marking target and is almost impossible to beat in one-on-one contests.
THE FINAL WORD: The Hawks are always hard to topple in September and once again look well poised to challenge for yet another flag.
PREDICTION: Runner-up
LADDER: Third (7-2)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Tigers started the season on a high after claiming the prized scalp of Chiltern. But they have been licking their wounds on the injury front with four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill out for the season with an Achilles injury. Seven-time best and fairest winner Josh Spence will also miss the remainder of the season with a broken femur. Despite the losses, the Tigers have defied the odds to sit third with Adam Elias and Connor Wiffen in good touch alongside Ben McPherson before suffering a cheekbone injury.
THE FINAL WORD: The Tigers remain a dangerous outfit but may struggle to remain in third spot with a challenging draw to finish the season. History says it's always a tough ask to win consecutive finals.
PREDICTION: Third
LADDER: Fourth (6-3)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The appointment of co-coaches Tom Cartledge and Brayden Carey has sparked a stunning turnaround in the fortunes of the Bushrangers who can lay claim to being the most improved side in the competition. Cartledge leads by example and was instrumental in his side notching impressive wins against Barnawartha and Dederang-Mt Beauty.
THE FINAL WORD: Should finish with the double chance because of their friendly draw and more than capable of winning a final.
PREDICTION: Fifth
LADDER: Fifth (5-4)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Bombers are clinging to a spot inside the top-five and look destined to walk the finals tightrope for the remainder of the season. While Damien Jones' charges have improved, they are yet to claim a notable scalp. All their wins have been against the lesser lights of the competition and they desperately need a big scalp to make a statement. The narrow loss to Beechworth in round seven could come back to haunt the Bombers.
THE FINAL WORD: The Bombers finish with a favourable draw but it may not be enough for them to pinch a finals berth. Their finals aspirations could hinge on the round 12 clash with Yackandandah which looms as an elimination final.
PREDICTION: Sixth
LADDER: Sixth (5-4)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Roos are yet to find their mojo as they battle a crippling injury toll but are arguably coming off their best win of the season so far after downing Beechworth last round. Darren Holmes' troops are a lot better than their ladder position suggests and are hungry to take part in September after years in the finals wilderness. Reigning best and fairest winner Josh Garland, David Price and Harry McBurnie should all return sooner rather than later in a major boost to their finals aspirations.
THE FINAL WORD: The Roos haven't got any margin for error and must win against Tallangatta, Dederang-Mt Beauty and Thurgoona in the run home to snatch a finals berth.
PREDICTION: Fifth
LADDER: Seventh (5-4)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Started the season slowly but have been building momentum with an upset win over Yackandandah the highlight so far. The arrival of giant ruckman Tom Osmotherly from Wagga Tigers has provided a much needed boost to the Bulldogs' big man stocks.
THE FINAL WORD: Remain a dangerous proposition but the Bulldogs will need to beat Beechworth this weekend to be any chance of making finals.
PREDICTION: Seventh
