THE SEASON SO FAR: The Swans have reeled off eight consecutive wins after losing their opening round clash to Barnawartha to confirm they are a genuine flag contender. The ladder leaders also scored a narrow win over league powerhouse Kiewa-Sandy Creek in round four to inject a healthy dose of self-belief. The Swans don't appear to have any glaring weaknesses with the best defence in the competition led by Michael McWilliams alongside Jayden Vandermeer. They also boast a potent attack with Ethan Boxall in terrific touch and on target to reach the magical 100-goal milestone after already slotting 51 goals. High-profile recruit Scott Meyer has also been influential in the ruck and would be among the leading fancies for the Barton medal. The Swans are set to be buoyed by the inclusion of Tom Bracher and Danyl Woods in the coming weeks. Swan forwards Mark Doolan and Boxall haven't been able to wipe the smile off their dials since learning of Bracher's arrival with the former Murray Bushranger an elite kick. Woods is a classy finisher who has the uncanny ability to kick multiple goals from minimal touches.