Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek emerge as the teams to beat for September glory

By Brent Godde
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
ALL SMILES: Chiltern are on an eight match winning streak.

The countdown to the Tallangatta league finals series has begun with last weekend marking the half-way point of the season. Both Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern have lived up to the pre-season hype of being genuine flag contenders to occupy the top-two spots on the ladder and look destined to battle the remainder of the season for the minor premiership. But the remaining three spots in the top-five are up for grabs with five sides still in finals contention. It sets the scene for an intriguing climax to the home and away season with no doubt plenty of twists and turns still to come. BRENT GODDE takes a look at the sides still remaining in the finals hunt.

