A regional workshop coming to Albury on Thursday will put the spotlight on anxiety and mental health.
The Let's Talk About Anxiety workshop will be hosted by WayAhead Mental Health Association NSW at the Best Western Plus Hovell Tree Inn in Albury, at 5.30pm.
The evening will feature various speakers ranging from senior clinical psychologist Dr Rocco Crino to lived-experience advocates.
"We want to teach people how to control symptoms so they can live a normal life," Dr Crino said.
"Anxiety affects 15 per cent of people, and it's fairly common."
Event coordinator Caryn Shipp said the event was about normalising anxiety.
"We want to connect with people in Albury and talk about a topic that still has a stigma around it," she said.
"It's been very tough for the Border town and as with most of NSW, with people losing jobs and the bushfires affecting people severely. It has created a wave of anxiety across the board."
The workshop is a series of events held by WayAhead across Australia.
"I believe anxiety and mental health are important to all genders. Men have trouble with talking about feelings. They might see it as a weakness. It's strength that it takes to get help," Ms Shipp said.
