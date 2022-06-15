The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

WayAhead Mental Health Association NSW will be hosting a free event tomorrow to normalise anxiety

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GET HELP: Fifteen per cent of people suffer from anxiety - a Border workshop on Thursday aims to address that with a focus on learning to live with the disorder.

A regional workshop coming to Albury on Thursday will put the spotlight on anxiety and mental health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.