Regional Express will offer five extra return flights per week between Albury and Sydney.
The airline announced on Wednesday a regional expansion for 11 locations it services, which will commence from July 4.
For the Albury to Sydney route, the increase equates to an extra flight on weekdays, which will see the frequency jump from four to five return trips per day.
As a result, Rex will use those resources to enter the Melbourne to Devonport market from August.
"The economics are evident and we believe we'll be carrying more than twice the number of passengers to Devonport than we did to Albury with the same amount of resources deployed," Rex deputy chair John Sharp said.
General manager of network strategy Warrick Lodge said Rex saw strong recovery in its regional centres and would dedicate the resources to meet demand.
"These improved schedules will see us operate more flights on our regional network than pre-COVID and mark a significant turning point for the airline as we return to profitability," he said.
"We are confident that 2023 fiscal year will see a great improvement in the financial performance of our regional operations since Rex will only operate on densely patronised regional routes where the load factors and yields will be much more favourable."
Mr Lodge took a swipe at rival airline Qantas after he announced Rex would soon be withdrawing from its Sydney to Cooma route.
"It pains us to have to abandon half a dozen marginal regional routes after decades of faithful service. We will need to add another one to the list of small regional cities suffering from the collateral damage of Qantas' predatory actions," he said.
"From June 27, Rex will be withdrawing from the Sydney to Cooma route which Qantas sees fit to want to enter even though this route had only 2000 passengers in the last 12 months."
