The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murrumbidgee Police District officers discover body in Whitton after search for missing Leeton woman

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:30am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sad end to search for missing Leeton woman as body found 20km from home

A body has been discovered by investigators looking into the disappearance of an elderly woman from Leeton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.