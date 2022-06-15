Sad end to search for missing Leeton woman as body found 20km from home

A body has been discovered by investigators looking into the disappearance of an elderly woman from Leeton.
Police launched an appeal for help finding the missing 83-year-old, who lived with dementia, late on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was last seen more than two weeks ago, at her home on May 28, police said.
Murrumbidgee Police District confirmed on Wednesday their inquiries led them to Whitton, around 20 kilometres west of Leeton.
There they discovered a body, believed to be that of the missing woman, at around 9.30am.
Police will now prepare a report for the information of the coroner.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
