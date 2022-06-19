Farmers Market to celebrate 20 years Advertising Feature

The Albury Wodonga Farmers Market will be celebrating 20 years with a special market on Saturday June 25.

The market will feature additional stallholders, live music, kids activities, a prize giveaway plus live radio coverage.

"This market has been going for 20 years because people love it," one of the original stallholders and committee member for the past six years, Frank Verduci, said.

"We love seeing the same happy faces each and every Saturday. We get to connect with our customers who have become our friends."

The markets offer a range of locally produced and sourced products in an open-air environment.

"We give customers options and unique choices," Frank said.

"It is important to support the locals and get out and enjoy fresh air with friends and family."



The Albury Wodonga Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 8am to noon.

