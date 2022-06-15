The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders' Jarrod Hodgkin hoping to overcome hamstring complaint

Updated June 15 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
Jarrod Hodgkin is hoping to make his comeback from a hamstring injury in the away game against Lavington on Saturday.

Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin is looking to overcome a hamstring complaint and play his first game in five weeks away to Lavington on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

