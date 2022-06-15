Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin is looking to overcome a hamstring complaint and play his first game in five weeks away to Lavington on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"I did the hammie in the last five minutes against Albury (on May 14) and have missed the three games against Wangaratta, Myrtleford and Yarrawonga," the Wodonga Raiders' on-baller explained.
"I should be right to play this weekend, I got through last night (Tuesday) at about 85 per cent, I'll go flat out on Thursday, but if it grabs I'll have another week off."
It's the third time Hodgkin has injured his left hamstring.
"I did one at 24 when I was at Heidelberg and then I did the next one at 27 in the elimination final against Myrtleford (in 2019)," he revealed.
"I had a knee reco when I was 20, they took the hammie graft, I reckon it's because of that my left hamstring is slightly weaker than the right one.'
Raiders are anchored to the bottom of the ladder with their best chance of winning a game appearing to be the return away clash against North Albury on July 23.
