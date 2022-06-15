Wangaratta will put a plan in place to try and guarantee Dylan Van Berlo's hamstring injury doesn't derail his second half of the season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Van Berlo has previously had hamstring issues, but had had a good run until forced off in the first quarter against Wangaratta Rovers.
"For someone like 'VB', who's so valuable to us, we'll make sure he's cherry ripe and ready for the end of the year," coach Ben Reid suggested.
The ladder leaders face Yarrawonga on Saturday.
