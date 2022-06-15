The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangratta look to put plan in place to guarantee Dylan Van Berlo's year

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Van Berlo starred for the O and M against Goulburn Valley.

Wangaratta will put a plan in place to try and guarantee Dylan Van Berlo's hamstring injury doesn't derail his second half of the season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.