A former Border manufacturing identity once responsible for more than 200 staff yesterday admitted to drink-driving at close to five times the legal limit.
Peter Malcolm Reynoldson spent years as Cooper Tools' managing director for its Asia Pacific region.
But on April 25, the long-retired 71-year-old parked his car at the secluded, rural end of Pearsall Street in Hamilton Valley and proceeded to drink alone.
He was so drunk, Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday, that passersby were concerned he was having a medical episode.
When police arrived on scene, just after 7pm, they saw Reynoldson behind the wheel of his red Toyota Celica in a "trance-like" state.
Minutes earlier, people watched as Reynoldson's car travelled on the wrong site of the road and up onto the kerb.
When the witnesses tried to speak to him, police said he "did not respond".
The court heard the car was moving when police turned up, but soon stopped again.
"The car started rolling back down the hill and the driver appeared unresponsive to police. Police opened the driver's door and turned the vehicle off."
Reynoldson's speech was slurred, he was looking at the ground and did not say or do anything when spoken to by the officers.
But when asked if he had a medical condition, he managed to indicate he did not.
"It was at this point the extremely strong smell of liquor hit police."
Reynoldson, who managed to say his name was Peter, was given a preliminary breath test, which returned a positive reading at the absolute upper end of the device's gauge at 500-plus.
The Holbrook officers arrested Reynoldson and took him to Albury police station, where he provided a reading of 0.229.
Reynoldson pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
While greater detail was not provided, defence lawyer Angus Lingham said Reynoldson had gone there to drink for "family" reasons.
In 54 years of holding a licence, he said, Reynoldson had only ever received a couple of minor speeding fines.
Reynoldson was convicted and fined $2800 and got a six-month driving ban.
