The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man was close to five times the legal blood alcohol limit when arrested

By Albury Court
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Malcolm Reynoldson during his time two decades ago with Cooper Tools.

A former Border manufacturing identity once responsible for more than 200 staff yesterday admitted to drink-driving at close to five times the legal limit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.