Bandits' captain Jacob Cincurak has been overwhelmed by the support of border fans this season.
With the club moving into the inaugural NBL1 East competition and welcoming on board a number of new players, including Albury born former Opal Lauren Jackson, sell-out home crowds have now become the norm.
"It's been unreal," Cincurak said.
"Maybe when I was a kid and Al McCowan was playing was maybe the last time I think I saw a line out the front of the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre when I would come and watch.
"It's pretty cool rocking up a bit before the girls' game and seeing a line outside the door.
"Bailey (Lloyd) and I are both coaching basketball at a school at the moment and seeing so many of those faces is also great.
"It's a real personal crowd."
The 26-year-old is rising to the challenge of leading his home side this season, but admits he's had plenty of role models to learn off over the years.
"Having Jack Duck as our assistant coach has been great because he was our previous captain, so having him there to lean on where possible is great," Cincurak said.
"Other leaders like Josh McKay, who is still in the group, and previous captains have just made my life so easy.
"It's been a really joyful and great start to the year captaining the team."
The Bandits' men return to the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre this weekend to take on Bankstown, while the women's side has a second consecutive week off.
The last time the Bandits took on the Bruins back in round one they were victorious by 12-points, but Cincurak believes that's no reason to be complacent.
"I think we've improved a lot since we last played them, but by no means will it be an easy one, especially having just had the long weekend off," he said.
"I think it could be a great opportunity to start the second half of the season with a few good wins, especially having the next two games at home."
The men's side currently sits fifth on the ladder with six wins and five losses.
Cincurak believes the new group has found its feet.
"The tricky thing about playing for Albury and bringing new people in all the time is that there is always a grey period," he said.
"There was still some growing pains there early, but I definitely think we're starting to find our groove as a unit and are finding an identity.
"When you bring in high character guys like we have this year, it's been really easy."
The men's game gets under way at 6pm on Saturday.
