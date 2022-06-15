With milos, music and motivational speakers at the ready, Wodonga Senior Secondary College held its own moving Winter Solstice event today.
Mental health ambassador and former Wagga local Pat Lawson, who was among the speakers at the lunch-time gathering, had an important message for students:
It's so hard to say these three words ... "I need help".
The 37-year-old, who created the Facebook page "3Words; I Need Help", spoke of how he "gets up and fights it every day".
He was joined by Lifeline Albury-Wodonga CEO Stacy Read and Wodonga and Wangaratta headspace CEO Dean Hyland.
It's the fourth year the college has "come together in solidarity" with prelude activities to support the annual Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice at Albury's QEII Square on June 21.
Year 12 VCAL students led the event, which co-ordinator Jess Kellahan described as an opportunity to safely shine a light on suicide and mental health issues.
"I definitely cried," Ms Kellahan said of the emotion of the event and the support from students and staff.
"I'm so proud of this school that we offer an opportunity - and students take the opportunity - to talk about mental health."
More than 200 students came together in their lunch break to hear vital messages about the importance of seeking help and their place in what has been a turbulent world during the past few years due to the constraints and challenges of COVID-19.
The family of Joe Pittman, a Year 12 student who died by suicide in 2021, joined with the college community.
Ms Kellahan said it was great to have local agencies present "that young people can self-refer to".
"It was incredible to have Pat who invited students to stand up and repeat: 'I am love, I am important, I matter'."
