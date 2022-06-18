Coldest start to June in decades across the country | Weather Watch

Alpine regions in both Victoria and NSW have had the heaviest snowfalls so early in the season since 1960. The winter of 1960 was colder and wetter than usual in the Albury-Wodonga region apart from a mild spell near the end of July. The winters of 1913, 1943 and 1949 did not bring much satisfaction to our regions, but late August to mid-September of those three episodes saw some mild to warm days. November was a very wet month, with much thunderstorm activity.