Coldest start to June in decades across the country | Weather Watch

By Peter Nelson
June 18 2022 - 1:52am
COLD: Wangaratta recorded its coldest first 10 days for June since 1943, whilst at Rutherglen, it was the coldest since 1949.

It has been the coldest first 10 days of June at many locations across the country for many decades.

