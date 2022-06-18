Coldest start to June in decades across the country | Weather Watch

It has been the coldest first 10 days of June at many locations across the country for many decades.
This includes the coldest first 10 days for June at Coonabarabran since 1949, the coldest first 10 days for June at Dubbo since 1880, and the coldest first 10 days at Forbes since 1901.
At both Moree and St. George, where the daily maximum temperature for the first 10 days of June was more than four degrees below normal, it was the coldest on record - the previous coldest being in 1913.
Further north, Roma had its coldest first 10 days of June since 1978, and at Charleville, its coldest for June since 1989.
In Victoria, Wangaratta had its coldest first 10 days for June since 1943, whilst at Rutherglen, it was the coldest since 1949. At Wilsons Promontory, it was the coldest start to June since 1966.
A clear indication of the prolonged bleak, wet and cold wintry conditions to date this month in our regions was shown by the daily sunshine hours records taken at Lake Eildon in Northern Victoria since May 30. Only 10 hours of sunshine were recorded in the past 14 days at Lake Eildon and over 100mm rainfall. Wind strengths during the past 14 days in our regions, mainly from the south west quarter, have been above normal.
Alpine regions in both Victoria and NSW have had the heaviest snowfalls so early in the season since 1960. The winter of 1960 was colder and wetter than usual in the Albury-Wodonga region apart from a mild spell near the end of July. The winters of 1913, 1943 and 1949 did not bring much satisfaction to our regions, but late August to mid-September of those three episodes saw some mild to warm days. November was a very wet month, with much thunderstorm activity.
The coastal resorts north of Newcastle escaped the worst of the conditions to date, where maximum temperatures were close to the June normals.
The trouble spot to date this month has been down at Macquarie Island, where MSL pressures have been way below normal for June. The mean pressures for the first 14 days of June was 984.6mbs and the lowest reading was 963mbs on June 10 - 40mbs below the monthly normal. The rainfall from April 1 to mid-June is 446mm and is already the wettest April to June in 75 years of records - the previous record being in 2005.
Maximum temperatures from last November to May have been warmer than usual due to sea surface temperatures being above normal but this month maximum temperatures have to date fallen below normal as a new area of below normal sea surface temperatures has moved northwards from the Antarctic continent.
Currently, a low pressure is advancing from the Bight region. This one is not as intense as the one which hit the region during the first week of June, with not as much rain and maximum temperatures more closer to normal.
