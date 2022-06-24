Expert pilots, quality gear, great results Advertising Feature

A quality result: State-of-the-art-equipment and expert piloting are the key to exceptional results and Rotor Solutions proudly offers both. Photo: Supplied

With farmer confidence high and cattle and land prices at record numbers, for many farmers it is the right time to start putting back into their land.

Aerial pasture regeneration is a great option and is easier than you might think.\



The team at Rotor Solutions offer a one-stop-shop for pasture regeneration and will ensure it's done right the first time.

Aerial wipe-out sprays, followed by aerial seeding and fertiliser application allow for a fuss-free and time-efficient method of application.

State-of-the-art-equipment and expert piloting are the key to exceptional results and Rotor Solutions proudly offers both.



Their Helispread Superlight buckets, used for fertiliser and seeding, offer the most uniform, accurate and precise coverage from the air. With rates available from 12kg to 500kg per hectare, there is a solution to every requirement.

Utilising their aircraft Tracmap Aviation GPS systems and its cloud-based mapping platform, the farmer can map out or upload from their own programme, the areas of application required.



The pilot then uses these maps to spray or spread from ensuring accurate coverage in the required areas.



At the end of the job, the maps are sent back to the cloud where the farmer can access the map.



Many farmers use these maps again in following years or to pass onto and share with ground contractors to minimise double up of application.

The season is shaping up to be one similar to 2021, with plenty of water under foot so far and more forecast each week.



This year, Rotor Solutions have four helicopters in service to meet demand and to help manage the ever-challenging and ever-changing weather conditions.

The team at Rotor Solutions are busy with early crop spraying, aerial wheat and barley seeding, fertiliser spreading, as well as the early broadleaf spraying.



Unfortunately for farmers, rain brings weeds, but as is known, good competition is better than no competition.

