National Blood Donor week has kicked off across the region with a donor celebrating her 100th donation milestone.
Albury resident Kerry May has been donating blood at the Red Cross blood centre in Albury since 1980.
Reaching the century mark was something she had always dreamed of doing.
"I remember thinking that once I hit 100, I would stop," Mrs May said.
"But I'm still healthy and able to donate blood, and it's a good, kind thing to do."
She said giving blood was a great 'feel good' thing to do.
"To be able to help people who need blood makes me feel very proud."
More than eight million Australians will need blood in their lifetime, with a donation needed every 18 seconds.
Rare blood types such as O positive and O negative are especially needed.
She said for anyone thinking about donating, "just give it a go".
"You will be surprised how easy it is, how great the staff are and then to know you have assisted someone else's life, as well as doing something wonderful," Mrs May said.
