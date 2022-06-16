Murray Regional Tourism is hoping a new augmented reality filter will help attract younger visitors to the region, as tourism across the region is more than 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.
The filter, which can be accessed via the Murray Regional Tourism Facebook and Instagram pages, asks users four questions to lead them to one of 16 potentially suitable destinations or experiences.
Chief executive Mark Francis said it was hoped the tool would reach younger audiences.
"Hopefully this becomes something they can really have a play with and share among their friends," he said.
"The tourism industry currently is really under stress from all the issues we've had over the last couple of years, we are seeing bounce back which is really positive, however, we still have quite large shortages of staff to really help reopen the industry."
Mr Francis said the recently announced minimum wage increase could incentivise more workers into the industry, but it would also have an additional cost for businesses.
"It's yet to be seen how it plays out, but obviously it's something we'll continue to monitor," he said.
"Tracking against where we were pre-pandemic, we're still over 30 per cent below where we were back then.
'We were some 50 per cent down, so we've made ground, but we are nowhere near back to where we were.
"It's really important that we keep driving programs and initiatives and examples such as [this] to really help elevate our awareness and get people thinking about the Murray and hopefully visiting, particularly over the winter period which is traditionally a slower period."
Corowa Caravan Park owner Karen Dunstan welcomed the initiative.
"Anything to bring anyone in during winter would be really good," she said.
"Everyone knows that the Murray River is what a lot of them come here for in the summer, their water skiing and so on.
"In general winter is much quieter than the summer period."
Ms Dunstan said many of the visitors at her park over the last few months had been either middle aged couples or families, but not young people, which was the target audience of Murray Regional Tourism's filter.
"We'd like to see anyone at any time," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
