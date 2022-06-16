The Border Mail
Murray Regional Tourism introduces filter to spark youths' interest

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:49am, first published 6:25am
FILTER FUN: The Augmented Reality (AR) filter can be accessed on Murray Regional Tourism's Instagram and Facebook pages. It's hoped to boost tourism along the river.

Murray Regional Tourism is hoping a new augmented reality filter will help attract younger visitors to the region, as tourism across the region is more than 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

