An Albury mother has praised the planned reform of pre-school, saying it would "provide a lot more opportunity" for families looking for structured learning.
Both NSW and Victorian governments yesterday announced a free pre-prep to replace four-year-old pre-school in an overhaul of early childhood education and care.
Mother-of-two Kim Hawley's children attend The Scots School Albury, which already has a similar fee-paying program.
Her younger daughter Genie, 5, is enrolled in the 30-hour pre-school program, which has 20 students.
The fees would be subsidised once the changes came into effect.
Mrs Hawley said Genie would have been "really upset" to wait an extra year for school, especially having an older sister, Kit, 7, in year one.
"It's been really great for Genie," she said. "They have structured classes, they do Japanese, PE, so she's really been excited to move into school."
The new program would also mean parents saved thousands of dollars on childcare, which Mrs Hawley said her family decided to forego this year due to high costs.
Scots head of junior school Matthew Boundy said he was "really glad" state governments on both sides of the Border valued early childhood education by adding another year group to schools.
"Our community at Scots has been calling out for a program like this for a number of years, and that's why we've opened an extra space in our pre-school," he said.
"That group is here four days a week, and they are able to access all the resources of the school in the same way that our junior school classes do."
Mr Boundy said he anticipated the education department would put the extra school group in a school environment, "which would be really good".
"It's not exactly clear yet in the plan how they will preference these new classrooms being part of the school environment, or being part of a pre-school," he said. "It's always a juggling act in terms of meeting the needs of the students."
Mr Boundy said one of the challenges was current funding models did not support longer hours.
NSW treasurer Matt Kean said the state government would consult with families, peak bodies and service providers to create the "best model" for the new, universal pre-school year.
The new initiative aims to create a high-quality, universal program to give children the opportunity to socialise and learn through play.
The 2022/23 NSW Budget will set aside more than $5.8 billion over 10 years to introduce universal pre-kindergarten by 2030.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
