A magistrate has told a young Wodonga man who crashed into a tree when he had a bellyful of booze that he could have quite easily hurt or killed someone.
"Clearly at that reading you wouldn't have been under no illusion you weren't in a position to drive," Sally McLaughlin told Jack Boughton on sentence.
Boughton had downed a bottle of Fireball whisky before getting behind the wheel of his car in North Albury late on the night of February 25.
Soon after the crash he provided police with a blood alcohol content sample of 0.158, or more than three times the legal limit.
Boughton, 22, of Holmes Court, previously pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and dangerous driving.
His case before Albury Local Court was adjourned for six weeks for the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
Defence lawyer Zoe Corbett said that while her client's decision to drive was "clearly not appropriate", the report concluded that Boughton was at a low risk of re-offending.
She asked that he placed on a community corrections order, with supervision.
Boughton was driving west along Union Road about 10.40pm when he accelerated while trying to cut the corner at the intersection with Corella Street.
He skidded across the bitumen, careered on to the wrong side of the road, briefly stopped and then took off again along Corella.
His car again drifted to the wrong side of the road before crashing in to a car and then a tree.
Ms McLaughlin fined Boughton $2200 and disqualified him from driving for nine months on the drink-driving charge.
For dangerous driving he was convicted and placed on a six-month conditional release order.
